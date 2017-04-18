WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Terran Kirksey (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We’re excited he’s here and we hope you’ll give Meteorologist Terran Kirksey a warm welcome to the Triad.

Kirksey is learning all things North Carolina after making the move with his wife who’s also a meteorologist!

20 Things To Know About WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Terran Kirksey:

1. Born in AL

2. Raised an Auburn Fan and not an Alabama fan

3. Has lived in AL, TX, OK, MS, and now NC

4. He attended Oklahoma & Mississippi State

5. Loves BBQ

6. He's made his own BBQ sauce

7. Loves to travel!

8. Never heard of Cheerwine until Monday on his first day of the job

9. Tried Cheerwine for the first time on Monday and described it as “Cheerful Happiness”

10. Loves Krispy Kreme

11. Saw a tornado as a child

12. Has chased tornadoes!

13. Loves weather

14. Is married to a meteorologist (no they don’t always talk about weather)

15. Played basketball in middle school and only scored 7 points

16. Loves all kinds of music

17. Can’t wait to visit NC beaches and mountains

18. Played football in high school

19. Has a dog named Stormy....true story!

20. Proud to now call NC home and looking to get to know the Triad

You can watch Terran on WFMY News 2! Follow Terran on Twitter @tkweather

