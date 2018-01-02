81 School Buses Initially Fail To Start In Wake Co. Due To Cold

School buses fail to start in Wake County (Photo: CBS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frigid temperatures delayed schools across central North Carolina Tuesday morning and led to issues with more than 80 buses in Wake County, said Lisa Luten with Wake County Public Schools.

WFMY News 2 School Delay/Closing List

Luten said that the district announced the 2-hour delay yesterday in anticipation of issues with the buses starting up after sitting idle for the entire winter break.

Luten said that 81 buses wouldn’t start this morning, but by 9 a.m. more than 70 had been fixed and were running. The remaining buses were taken out of service for repairs.

Related: Extreme Cold Weather Safety Guide

The school district has a backup fleet that was used in the cases where buses needed more repairs. The complications delayed some buses, but there were no significant issues, Luten said.

If there is another delay for Wake County schools this week, it will not be due to bus issues, Luten said.

One parent who spoke with CBS North Carolina said he thought the problems could have easily been avoided.

“I think that they should go in at least a day early, two days early to start up the buses to get them going and regulated for the next school day,” said Darnell Dixon, Jr.

School districts have already delayed school for some areas across the Piedmont Triad.

Brent Campbell with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said the buses were a deciding factor when delaying school for Wednesday morning. He said the cooler temperatures can cause issues with starting up the buses. The buses have also been sitting for two weeks due to the holidays.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.