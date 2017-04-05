90-Year-Old Woman Escapes Fire After Lightning Strikes House

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A 90-year-old woman managed to escape house fire thought to have been caused by lightning Wednesday in Gwinnett County.

The family said they've lived at the home on Trailblazer Way in Lilburn for more than 20 years. They said they were having coffee when they heard an explosion, but had no idea that their home was on fire until they began smelling smoke about 20 minutes later.

"We went outside and looked, and that's when we noticed the ceiling -- the roof was on fire," said the homeowner.

The three people inside, including an elderly woman, were able to get out.

"I've never seen her move that fast," the homeowner said. "She got out really fast."

There were no injuries, but the house appeared to be ruined.

The fire was one of three thought to be caused by lightning were reported Wednesday in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett County Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge, crews worked numerous fires as a strong storm system moved through the county.

One fire was reported on Winchester in Loganville; another on Bowers Brook Drive in Lilburn; and another on Trailblazer Way in Lilburn.

Elsewhere in Lilburn, a downed tree took out the second floor of a home on Tred Avon Way. The occupants managed to get out of the house unharmed.

Gwinnett County Police said weather and spend were factors in an accident that damaged a 15-foot guardrail on Fence Road. They also reported that water under the Alcovy River bridge over New Hope Road was rising fast.

A giant oak splits, crashing on this Lilburn house. Family just now getting home to assess the damage.





