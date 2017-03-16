WFMY
Close

Amtrak Train Knocks Over Commuters With Snow Wave

WUSA 3:21 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

NEW YORK - A viral video shows the literal impact of the northeast snowstorm this week.

An Amtrak train entering a station outside of New York City kicked up a huge wave of snow, covering waiting commuters in an avalanche of snow at the Rhinecliff station platform.
 

 

One man who recorded video of the incident, Craig Oleszewski, told WNBC-TV that it looked like the train overshot the platform.
 
However, a railroad expert told the TV station the train appeared to be going at regular speed in order to clear the snow off the track. 
 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories