Amtrak Train Knocks Over Commuters With Snow Wave

NEW YORK - A viral video shows the literal impact of the northeast snowstorm this week.

An Amtrak train entering a station outside of New York City kicked up a huge wave of snow, covering waiting commuters in an avalanche of snow at the Rhinecliff station platform.

One man who recorded video of the incident, Craig Oleszewski, told WNBC-TV that it looked like the train overshot the platform.

However, a railroad expert told the TV station the train appeared to be going at regular speed in order to clear the snow off the track.

