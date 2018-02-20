Dense Fog Covers Triad, Causes Problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. ---- A warm & moist air mass moving into the area has led to the development of widespread fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today. Visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile at times.

4:15AM - Dense fog just about everywhere this morning. Exercise caution as you drive around this morning. Posted by Meteorologist Terran Kirksey on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Keep in mind a few fog driving tips as you prepare to head out of the door this morning:

Use low beams Maintain extra space between your car and the one in front of you Drive at a safe speed Pay attention to the road at all times

As we head deeper into the morning, the fog will begin to dissipate, but mostly cloudy skies will continue, along with he chance of a few spotty showers.

