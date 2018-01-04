Black Ice, Dangerous Wind Chills Continue Next Few Days

GREENSBORO,NC -- Our unrelenting blast of cold air is just getting started here in the Piedmont. More dangerously cold wind chills will continue through the weekend, with the threat of black ice remaining in communities that picked up some snow.

The big winter storm is gone, pushing up the East Coast now leaving us with sunshine in the Piedmont. Still, our temperatures have stayed below freezing and that will continue. Winds will remain gusty overnight, creating downright brutal wind chills -- between 0 and 5 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect.

Black Ice will be a concern Friday morning in areas that picked up some snow. Neighborhood roads are likely to still be slick. Use caution if you need to travel. Sunshine will be back for all of Friday, but temperatures will again top out only around 30 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will see a good amount of sunshine as high pressure builds into the area. We'll continue to be quite cold. High of 29 Saturday, high of 35 on Sunday.

Our next weather maker will move in on Monday. Temperatures will be warming up, but if precipitation arrives before we get above freezing we could have a freezing rain concern Monday morning. This is just a possibility at this point, and is far from a sure thing.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s for much of next week. More seasonable winter weather for the Piedmont than we've seen recently.

