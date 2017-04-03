WFMY
LIVE Blog: Storm System Enters NC #WeatherOn2

Tim Buckleys Monday Afternoon Forecast

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:54 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

GREENSBORO — A storm system that's devastated parts of the south with heavy rain and damaging winds is entering North Carolina Monday afternoon and will last through the evening. The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking the storm as it closes in on the Triad.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and localized flooding are possible. WFMY Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley believes the worst of the storm will occur from 3 to 9 p.m. Here's a live stream of our weather radar.

4:42 p.m. — 

4:10 p.m. — 

4 p.m. — The updated severe risk outlook map has moved the 'slight' risk area to just north of Interstate 40. A tornado watch has been issued for Rowan County. 

3:40 p.m. — Rain continued moving through the Triad and an especially strong segment loomed in the foothills. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.  

Southern parts of the viewing area are under a 'slight' risk for severe weather as of this morning. 

If severe weather strikes, we'll break into coverage on a number of platforms, including:

  • WFMY digital channel 2-3 (Spectrum - Channel 1256, North State Communications - Channel 20, Piedmont Communications - Channel 170, Randolph Telephone - Channel 18)
  • wfmynews2.com
  • The WFMY News 2 mobile app

The NCAA Championship game between North Carolina and Gonzaga will broadcast on WFMY News 2/CBS' main channel. 

