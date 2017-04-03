LIVE Blog: Storm System Enters NC #WeatherOn2

GREENSBORO — A storm system that's devastated parts of the south with heavy rain and damaging winds is entering North Carolina Monday afternoon and will last through the evening. The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking the storm as it closes in on the Triad.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and localized flooding are possible. WFMY Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley believes the worst of the storm will occur from 3 to 9 p.m. Here's a live stream of our weather radar.

4:42 p.m. —

Severe TStorm WATCH issued for the Sandhills until 10pm. This includes Montgomery/Moore Counties in our area. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/FQczOD9aaI — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) April 3, 2017

4:10 p.m. —

4:10 RADAR: Rain continues over the Triad area. Line of strong/severe storms to the west will move in 5pm-7pm. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Bb2S4W41hY — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) April 3, 2017

4 p.m. — The updated severe risk outlook map has moved the 'slight' risk area to just north of Interstate 40. A tornado watch has been issued for Rowan County.

Updated severe weather outlook from the @NWSSPC. Low threat north of I-40. Better severe chance south. pic.twitter.com/S968Vi9h6L — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) April 3, 2017

3:40 p.m. — Rain continued moving through the Triad and an especially strong segment loomed in the foothills. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

3:40 RADAR: Rain moving through the Triad now. Second round in the Foothills is stronger. Brought hail to Boone. pic.twitter.com/COcBw4nWkZ — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) April 3, 2017

Rain already moving through Winson-Salem. Heading toward Greensboro. Non-severe. pic.twitter.com/8WaHTxBMD5 — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) April 3, 2017

Southern parts of the viewing area are under a 'slight' risk for severe weather as of this morning.

Updated Severe Weather Outlook. Slight Risk area shifted north to cover more of the Triad. pic.twitter.com/jfrvte1EOx — Ed Matthews (@EdMatthews2) April 3, 2017

