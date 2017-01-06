BLOG: Tracking Winter Snow Storm

WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley and Ed Matthews are still tracking a storm that could bring the Triad area its first measurable snowfall. We're posting this blog in addition to related forecast stories. All stories will be updated as new information is made available. #SnowOn2

RELATED: Snow Likely in NC Friday Night into Saturday

FRIDAY PM UPDATE

9:00 PM Update

Many of you in the southern Piedmont still reporting sleet. The Dual-Pol radar is backing you up.

Sleet on radar

8:45 PM Update

Bands of heavy snow are stretching across the area. what type of snow are you seeing in your area?

Heavy Snow

8:00 PM Update

The entire WFMY News 2 viewing area has dropped below freezing. Be very careful on the roads even when it's not snowing!

Current conditions

Updated snow totals forecast the heaviest snow to fall in the eastern part of the Triad with lesser amounts to the north and west. Some areas could see six to eight inches of snow through Saturday. This will be a significant event for the entire viewing area.

We'll see snow start to trickle in during the early evening hours and fall steadily overnight into Saturday morning. Travel conditions will be hazardous so please be cautious on the roads.

WFMY News 2 graphic

FRIDAY AM UPDATE

Friday will begin dry, and mostly cloudy. We'll see the potential for snow, or a brief rain / snow mix to begin during the evening. There is some chance that we could see it move in slightly earlier, impacting the evening commute, but that's not expected at this time.

Once snow begins, it will continue to fall through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Travel conditions will be hazardous beginning late Friday evening, and stay hazardous all the way through Saturday, even after the snow ends midday. Cold air will keep snow on the ground, and roads that aren't plowed will remain in rough shape for days.

THURSDAY PM UPDATE #2

Tim Buckley says in addition to the snow it will be BITTER COLD!

This is just a computer model forecast, but temperatures Monday morning could approach record lows in the single digits to near zero across North Carolina!

Forecast temperatures

Our record low in the Triad is 2 degrees for Monday.

THURSDAY PM UPDATE

Ed Matthews says the metro Triad area can expect one to three inches of snowfall through late Friday and early Saturday with greater amounts south and east and lesser totals north and west. The amounts could change depending on the storm's exact track.





WEDNESDAY PM UPDATE #3

Latest update from Tim Buckley

This is my best approximation of what I expect with this system. I think moisture will be more of a challenge than some of the models predict.

It is totally possible I may choose to raise this or edit this tomorrow, but this gives you a general idea from planning purposes.

Yes, I know some of the computer models show higher totals. However, here are the latest snow totals for our area at this time.

Greensboro 2"-3"

Winston-Salem 1"-3"

High Point 2"-3"

Lexington 2"-3"

Asheboro 3"-5"

Troy 4"-6"

Burlington 3"-5"

Snow Camp 4"-6"

Reidsville 2"-3"

Eden 1"-3"

Mt Airy 1"-2"

Wilkesboro(s) 1"-2"

Yadkinville 1"-3"

Danbury 1"-3"

Mocksville 1"-3"

Yanceyville 2"-4"





WEDNESDAY PM UPDATE #2: Snow is coming our way, it's just a question of who gets how much.

I'm pretty confident at this point that snow will be a problem across central NC and the Piedmont from Friday evening through midday Saturday. The problem is pinpointing the narrow band of heavier snow and nailing down who gets those bigger totals.

KEY POINTS:

- Snow begins Friday evening, although I'm watching carefully to see if it could start any sooner, impacting the Friday evening commute.

- Most, if not all, of the precipitation should fall as snow in our area.

- There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall, meaning there will only be a short distance between who gets only some light snow and who might get 3" to 6".

WHO GETS WHAT:

- Better snow chance south and east of the Triad: Asheboro, Burlington, Siler City, Mont. Co, Raleigh area, etc. These areas could end up with 3" to 6" if it sets up right for them.

- Triad area itself still looking like 1" to 2", or maybe 2" to 4" depending on the town. Still debating that.

- Foothills (Mt Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkin Co) will have a hard time getting the heavier snow. I'd plan on less than 2" in these areas, with the distinct possibility of not getting much of anything.





OVERVIEW:

- Storm system heads our way late Friday (should be after evening commute, but can't guarantee 100%)

- Precip could begin as a brief rain/snow mix, before changing to snow overnight Friday.

- May take a while for snow to stick to the roads, but expect conditions to deteriorate for travel overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures drop and snow sticks.

- Less moisture farther northwest (foothills / mountains), more moisture farther southeast (Raleigh / Sandhills).

- System will exit midday Saturday, with cold temperatures in the wake keeping whatever we see fall around for a few days.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY