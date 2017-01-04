BLOG: Triad's First Snowfall Possibility

WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley is still tracking a storm that could bring the Triad area its first measurable snowfall. We're posting this blog in addition to related forecast stories. All stories will be updated as new information is made available. #SnowOn2

WEDNESDAY A.M. UPDATE: Threat for snow Friday night into Saturday continues to look more likely for the Triad area. Still some questions.

OVERVIEW:

- Storm system heads our way late Friday (should be after evening commute, but can't guarantee 100%)

- Precip could begin as a brief rain/snow mix, before changing to snow overnight Friday.

- May take a while for snow to stick to the roads, but expect conditions to deteriorate for travel overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures drop and snow sticks.

- Less moisture farther northwest (foothills / mountains), more moisture farther southeast (Raleigh / Sandhills).

- System will exit midday Saturday, with cold temperatures in the wake keeping whatever we see fall around for a few days.

TIMING:

- Most likely looking at a start Friday evening, although I still can't rule out some trouble Friday afternoon.

- Worst travel would be overnight Friday into midday Saturday during the storm.

- Precip will stop by Saturday afternoon. PRECIPITATION TYPE:

- Some threat for rain/snow mix to start if it's an early arrival Friday.

- For Triad area, it does look to be nearly all snow, although we'll have to be careful with the track if any warm air can sneak in above the surface, we could get "sleeted" as happens sometimes.

- South of the Triad, especially south of US-64 I have some concerns for some sleet / frz rain potential. But this is even more uncertain. HOW MUCH:

- Still a bit unclear, but I feel comfortable saying the Triad area should plan on 1" to 2" at this point, with higher totals certainly possible if the storm pans out.

- Plan on lower amounts farther north & west (Foothills, Wilkes, Mt Airy, etc) because there won't be as much moisture. You could get little to nothing.

- More moisture south & east (Asheboro, Burlington, Siler City, Raleigh) could end up with more significant snow. Some models are forecasting more than 6" for these areas now, although I wouldn't feel comfortable saying that will happen right now. FORECAST CONCERNS:

- I have some concern about how much moisture we'll actually see. Often times, there's a sharp cutoff in precipitation on a track like this with a storm hugging the coast. That is to say, maybe Winston-Salem gets nothing and Asheboro gets 4" or something like that. I'll likely low-ball model guidance on snow totals at this point until I"m more confident in our moisture.

- To my previous point, the GFS model continues to keep most of the moisture south of our area, while the EURO gives us more moisture, and a bigger storm.

- I'm always a little concerned about a sleet change-over. Doesn't look terribly likely right now, but a slight shift in the track could change that. BOTTOM LINE:

- Prepare for wintry weather Friday night into Saturday

- Snow is becoming more likely, probably accumulating to at least an inch or two, maybe more.

- Track & amount of moisture are my biggest question marks still right now. Hope this helps. More to come tonight.

