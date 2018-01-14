Chance Of Snow This Week?

GREENSBORO, NC --- We're still watching for the chance of a little snow Tuesday night into Wednesday across North Carolina. As of Sunday, most models aren't as aggressive with the snow chances as they have been. The type of weather pattern for this system isn't historically favorable for significant snow accumulations.

We generally see our best chances of snow accumulations when cold air is already in place, and a powerful coastal low spreads moisture back over our area. That won't be the case this time around. With this setup, we will warm up well into the 40s on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that'll bring in moisture and cold air behind it. This will be a limiting factor working against snow.

Usually, when an arctic cold front comes over the mountains, most of the snow falls in the mountains, and by the time the front reaches us, there's not a lot of moisture left for us to see much. Also, the cold air can sometimes lag behind most of the moisture, leading to a longer period of liquid precipitation, that briefly ends as snow with little to no accumulation.

The one fly in the ointment, so to speak, that could help to produce more moisture leading to more snow than usual in this type of setup, is the presence of an upper-level disturbance that'll track along the front over us. One of the models is on board with this possibility. The EURO (European Model) is the most bullish model with snow, showing the potential of a few inches of snow for some of our viewing area.

At this point, it looks like the most likely scenario that'll unfold this week will be a blend of the forecast models and what usually happens historically in this type of setup: we see some snow, but accumulations that we see will be limited at best. It's too soon to go into details on specific amounts that we may or may not receive.

Keep in mind that with winter weather, a small change in temperature or moisture could cause big changes in the amount of snow we do or do not receive. We will adjust this forecast as we continue to get more data in over the next couple of days. Stay tuned for any forecast changes.

