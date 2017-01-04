City Crews Begin To Brine In Triad Ahead Of The Snow

Brine Trucks out in Greensboro (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Road crews in Greensboro have already started to brine roads ahead of the snowy weekend forecast.

Trucks hit the road on Wednesday night just after 7:00 p.m. to spread the mixture of brine.

Winston-Salem road crews are on standby when it comes to preparing to brine. The city wants to wait until they get a clearer picture of where the storm is headed before spreading the brine mixture. More than two dozen plow trucks are ready to go along with all the salt and brine.

The City of High Point is also holding off on for now when it comes to brining roads. However, if they do decide to go ahead and brine crews will work in 12-hour shifts.



