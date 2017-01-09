Dangerous, Near-Record Cold Hits Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- Brutally cold air overnight could set records as temperatures drop to near 0 in the Piedmont. If we hit zero, it would be the first time in more than twenty years.

Read: WFMY News 2 Extreme Cold Weather Safety Guide

Bitter cold high pressure is moving onto the East Coast from Canada. It's connecting us to some of the coldest air on the planet. We'll drop into the single digits quickly overnight, with lows near 4 in Greensboro, and near or even just below zero in some of the outlying communities.

READ: Storm Totals: Some Areas in Triad See 10-Inches

WATCH: NC Gov. Cooper Urges Driver To Stay off the Roads

The record low for Monday morning is 2 degrees set back in 1970. It's possible we could tie or break that record. If we get colder than 1°, it will be our coldest night since 1996.





The cold air will turn any snow on the roadways to ice, and also freeze over any wet patches on the pavement, creating black ice. This will make for treacherous travel through the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

This type of cold is cold enough to get frost bite very quickly, and cold enough to burst your pipes if they're not protected. You'll want to make sure your pets are indoors and taken care of.

Temperatures will stay cold Monday afternoon, only warming to near 30 degrees, and chilling down into the mid 10s Tuesday morning. Black ice concerns will continue through then.

Thankfully, we'll warm above freezing Tuesday afternoon, and stay there all week.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY