Dangerously Cold Arctic Air Tonight

GREENSBORO, NC -- Forget the snow, winter weather is just starting with the Triad. Arctic air is moving in in full force overnight, dropping our temperatures into the single digits, some of our coldest air in years.

Read: WFMY News 2 Extreme Cold Weather Safety Guide

Bitter cold high pressure is moving onto the East Coast from Canada. It's connecting us to some of the coldest air on the planet, and will drop us below 20 degrees so quickly tonight. Eventually, we'll drop into the single digits for lows, with a feels like temperature near zero.

READ: Storm Totals: Some Areas in Triad See 10-Inches

WATCH: NC Gov. Cooper Urges Driver To Stay off the Roads

The cold air will turn any snow on the roadways to ice, and also freeze over any wet patches on the pavement, creating black ice. This will make for treacherous travel through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

This type of cold is cold enough to get frost bite very quickly, and cold enough to burst your pipes if they're not protected. You'll want to make sure your pets are indoors and taken care of.

Once the cold arrives, it will be sticking around. Another bitterly cold night Sunday night into Monday morning will see low temperatures in the single digits again; perhaps close to zero.

Black ice concerns will continue, with rough travel in area neighborhoods through Tuesday.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY