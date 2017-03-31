WFMY
Close

Four GCS Employees Honored For Saving Teacher's Life

Four Dudley High Employees Credited For Saving Teacher's Live

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:41 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- Four Guilford County Schools employees were honored Friday for saving a teacher's life.

Last month, the employees jumped into action when teacher Frances Freeman had a medical emergency in the cafeteria at Dudley High School. Friday, the workers were named GCS Employees of the Month. 

Sam's Club also gave the employees gift cards to thank them for their quick thinking. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories