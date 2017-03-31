Four GCS Employees Honored For Saving Teacher's Life

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Four Guilford County Schools employees were honored Friday for saving a teacher's life.

Last month, the employees jumped into action when teacher Frances Freeman had a medical emergency in the cafeteria at Dudley High School. Friday, the workers were named GCS Employees of the Month.

Sam's Club also gave the employees gift cards to thank them for their quick thinking.

Copyright 2017 WFMY