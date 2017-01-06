Get The Sleds Ready, The Snow Is Here #SnowOn2

Snow in Burlington (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The snow is arriving in the Piedmont Triad! Yes, that means get the sleds ready!

We’re already starting to see heavy snow as the storm intensifies over the Carolinas.

Flurries arrived early Friday in the Piedmont Triad in the afternoon then tapered off. However, by the late evening hours, the snow started to fall once more!

Earlier on Friday, emergency crews across the Triad responded to car crashes after the snow started to arrive. At one point Guilford County emergency crews responded to 15 crashes.

The snow is expected to continue through mid-day Saturday. Snow totals will vary across the Piedmont Triad.

Make sure the kids are bundled up and ready to have a snow good time! These kids hit the snow Friday night in Burlington ready to make snowballs!

Even WFMY News 2's Grant Gilmore had some fun out in the snow before the newscast.

Who's out enjoying the snow?! pic.twitter.com/rG20HJzObi — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) January 7, 2017

