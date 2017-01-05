Gov. Cooper Issues Warning Ahead Of Winter Storm

Snow was still falling at 8 a.m. in Sligo. (NCDOT) (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is issuing a warning to residents to be prepared for the winter storm.

Read: Snow Likely in NC Friday Night into Saturday

Cooper said, “This storm could bring several inches of snow to much of our state. Now is the time to update your emergency supply kits if you have not recently done so.”

Read: WFMY News 2 Extreme Cold Weather Safety Guide

Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow across most of the central and eastern parts of the state for this weekend.

Read: Triad Crews Prepare for First Winter Storm of Season

Emergency Management officials are working with the state’s Emergency Response Team to discuss preparations for affected counties.

While the storm is not expected to cause widespread power outages, public safety officials said this is a good time to review winter safety tips:

• Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

• Do not use charcoal grills or generators indoors; the fumes can be deadly.

• Turn off electrical appliances that were on when the power went off to avoid a power surge when the electricity is restored.

• Use flashlights. Do not use candles; they greatly increase the chance of having a fire in your home.

• Limit your activities to no more than two rooms and close off unneeded rooms.

• Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors and cover windows at night to keep cold air out and warm air in.

• If you have well water, fill up tubs and buckets with water so if the power goes out you still have water.

• Remember to eat and drink regularly. Food provides the body with energy to produce its own heat.

• Keep the body replenished with fluids to prevent dehydration.

• Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Layering clothes keeps you warmer than a single layer of heavy clothing. Remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.

Copyright 2016 WFMY