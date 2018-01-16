Greensboro Road Crews Prepared For Winter Storm

Crews get ready for snow

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The snow is on its way and street teams in Greensboro are ready and waiting.

City Spokesperson Jake Keys said there was a shift change around 9 p.m. Tuesday. About 60 workers with 40 pieces of equipment will be working 12 hour shifts.

Right now, it's really just a waiting game since all the prep work was completed Monday into early Tuesday.

If you do see a road crew out, make sure you give them enough space to do their jobs.

Once that snow starts, major interstates like I-40 are the first to be cleared, then come main roads like Gate City Boulevard, and lastly side streets and neighborhoods.

So unfortunately for you, it will take longer for crews to get to your neighborhood to plow. Be patient and if you do have to head out, give yourself extra time.

Guilford county EMS call center will be staffed normally but will ready for extra calls overnight because the roads will be dangerous.

As emergency and road crews prepare, you too can prepare before you head to bed.

Prevent an icy car windshield with ingredients you have at home. Get a small spray bottle and fill it with three parts vinegar and one part water. Spray the mixture on your windshield, side windows, and back glass, then wipe it with a rag.

And it's a good idea to pack some extra things in the car, if you do have to drive in the snow--things like an ice scraper, a flash light, a phone charger, a shovel--and make sure you have some warm clothes in there as well.

Another thing to keep in mind, before driving let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival. That way if your car gets stuck, it'll be easier to find you. Also, have a tow truck company number in your phone, just in case.



