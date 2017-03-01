Hail Pounds The Piedmont Triad

Hail across the Piedmont Triad. WFMY News 2 viewers share their pictures. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Strong storms are moving across the Piedmont Triad.

Already the storm system has brought heavy rain and hail.

Check out the flashes of lightning in High Point!

We’ve seen a number of hail pictures and videos coming in from Davidson County.

Check out this video from Weather Spotter Brad Cox of the rain hail and lightning coming down in Randolph County.

WFMY News 2 viewer Adam Broadway took a picture of quarter size hail in Davie County.

Quarter size hail in Davie County. Pic. Adam Broadway (Photo: Custom)

Forecast For Wednesday Night Into Thursday

The storms will move east of the area before midnight Wednesday night and the sky will begin to clear as the cold front moves east of the Triad. Through Thursday morning cooler air will then begin to spill into the area making way for 60° high temperatures Thursday afternoon.



