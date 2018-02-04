HEADS UP: Black Ice Possible Tonight

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- The rain is tapering off, but the water that remains on the roads may refreeze in a few areas tonight, leading to patchy black ice.

Temperatures will dip below freezing in many locations by 2 or 3 a.m., and remain below freezing until at least 9 a.m. Monday. While slick roads are expected to be a widespread issue, it's a good idea to plan on heading out the door a little earlier than usual tomorrow morning so you can take your time, just in case you travel though an area that has black ice.

By mid-morning, everyone will be above freezing and we'll be in for a sunny and slightly warmer afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

