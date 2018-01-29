HEADS UP: Few Snow Showers Overnight, Watch for Slick Spots

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's not a big threat, but a few wet snow showers are possible overnight in the Piedmont. Major impacts aren't expected, but a few slick spots could develop by morning. You'll want to check in with us in the morning for updates on the roads.

A fast-moving cold front tonight could produce a few wet snow showers between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. There won't be much moisture to work with, so only a few snow showers are expected. Still, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s tonight, we'll need to pay attention.

HEADS UP: A quick round of wet snow showers possible overnight between 12-4am. Big problems are unlikely, but we'll want to be on guard for a few slick spots to be on the safe side. @WFMY #ncwx #TriadWx pic.twitter.com/LSACMY7m9w — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 29, 2018

It's possible that some areas that see these showers could pick up a quick dusting before it winds down. Road temperatures are in the 40s though, so any accumulation on the roads is less likely.

To be on the safe side, we will monitor for any slick spots overnight. Any snow showers will be ending by 4 a.m., allowing time before the morning commute to assess conditions.

Tuesday will be sunny, cold, and windy with temperatures warming only to right around 40 degrees.

