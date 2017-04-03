WFMY
Heavy Rain Causes Flooding at Residence Hall on Wake's Campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A downpour over Wake Forest University caused flooding in one of the residence halls early Monday evening. 

A spokesperson for the University says the first level of Polo Residence Hall is dealing with flooding. 

There are no student dorms on the first level. 

University Police and Residence Life and Housing are assessing the flooding and working on how to fix the problem. 

 

 

