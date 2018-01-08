Icy Roads Possible: Winter Mix Moves In This Afternoon Into Evening

GREENSBORO, NC - A light mix of winter precipitation will move into the mountains and foothills by early afternoon and slowly spread into the Triad later in the afternoon and evening. Although ice amounts will be light, even a very light glaze will cause icy roads. The precipitation will move out later tonight.

This situation will be especially tricky because rain that freezes on roads appears as black ice and looks like water. During the evening commute, a glaze of ice on roads, will make for dangerous travel. Drivers will need to be cautious.

Temperatures today through the overnight period will remain at or below freezing. This means that any ice that accumulates will will be around for the morning commute Tuesday.

