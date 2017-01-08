It's A Snow Day For Animals At The Zoo

Snow day at the NC Zoo! Pic. NC Zoo (Photo: Custom)

It’s just too much! Too much snow cuteness going on at the North Carolina Zoo.

All kinds of different animals can be seen frolicking in the snow.

Polar Bear Nikita is totally enjoying her snow day by playing and rolling around in the snow. Even the seals get in on the snow fun day and many more zoo animals.

The zoo has been closed due to the snow and icy conditions.

