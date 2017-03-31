Landslide Closes Portion Of Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County

DEEP GAP, N.C. -- A landslide closed a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County on Friday.

According to The Blowing Rocket newspaper, the parkway is closed for about four miles in Deep Gap. The paper says the road will be closed throughout the weekend and possibly longer.

The Blue Ridge Parkway official twitter handle tweeted a photo of the landslide.

Multiple reports say storms are to blame for the landslide.

ROAD ADVISORY: Parkway closed due to landslide at MP 277, S. of Deep Gap. Possible duration of the closure will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/o15rOAH3rr — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) March 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY