Large Tree Takes Down 3 Power Poles In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A huge tree took down three power poles in downtown Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Tad Byrum says South Main Street is completely blocked from Harson Street to Rhyne Avenue. He says the tree is about 5-feet in diameter. No one was hurt and no property was damaged other than the power poles.

Duke Energy is on the scene. Byrum says there are widespread power outages in the city.

Police are directing traffic in the area until barricades are put in place. It could be several hours before the road reopens.

Police say the city has been dealing with several trees and power lines down because of the storm. They are asking people to use caution while in the area.

