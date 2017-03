RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters say lightning hit a house in Randolph County Monday night, starting a house fire.

Randolph Fire said it happened in the area of Oak Court. They report everyone was able to get out of the house and no one was transported to the hospital.

At last check, the fire is still active. Check back here and on WFMY News 2 for updates.

