List: School Closings And Delays for Monday

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:21 PM. EST January 08, 2017

School leaders in the Piedmont Triad are already starting to make a decision about school on Monday.

School Closings 

  • Guilford County Schools
  • Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools
  • Alamance Burlington Schools
  • Davie County Schools
  • Davidson County Schools
  • Randolph County Schools 
  • Rockingham County Schools
  • Stokes County Schools
  • Surry County Schools
  • Caswell County Schools
  • Montgomery County Schools
  • Yadkin County Schools

Keep checking back here as more schools could be added to this list.

