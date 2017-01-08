List: School Closings And Delays for Monday

Snowy road in Greensboro (Photo: WFMY News 2)

School leaders in the Piedmont Triad are already starting to make a decision about school on Monday.

Full List Of Snow Closings

School Closings

Guilford County Schools

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Alamance Burlington Schools

Davie County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Surry County Schools

Caswell County Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

