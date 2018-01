LIST | School Delays, Closings For Friday Due To Winter Weather

Snow Closings & Delays

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The bitterly cold temperatures, wind chill, and snow are causing some Piedmont Triad area school districts to delay or close school for Friday.

Counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.

CLOSINGS

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - Closed on Friday

RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Closed on Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Closed on Friday

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS – Closed on Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS – Closed on Friday

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Closed on Friday



DELAYS

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

ELKIN CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Friday

