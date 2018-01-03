WFMY
LIST | School Delays, Closings For Thursday Due To Cold Weather

Snow Coming Down In Asheboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:42 PM. EST January 03, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The bitterly cold temperatures and snow are causing some Piedmont Triad area school districts to delay or close school for Thursday. 

Full-List | Schools Closings, Delays 

Some counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.

Keep checking this list for added school closings or delays:

CLOSINGS

  • ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - Closed for Thursday
  • RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Closed for Thursday
  • MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Closed for Thursday
  • CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Closed for Thursday

DELAYS

  • LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 

Due to inclement weather, GCS will open all schools on a two-hour delayed start time tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, 2018, with the exception of the Twilight high school program. Twilight will maintain its normal 2 to 8 p.m. schedule. This means that zero-hour courses and other before-school activities are canceled. Thank you and have a good afternoon. 

  • DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 
  • THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours both Thursday & Friday
  • MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 
  • ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 
  • STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 
  • CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday 

Buenas tardes familias de GCS. Debido al mal tiempo, GCS abrirá todas las escuelas dos horas más tarde mañana, jueves, 4 de enero de 2018, con la excepción de la escuela secundaria Twilight. Twilight mantendrá su horario normal de 2 a 8 p.m. Esto significa que cursos de hora-cero y otras actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Gracias y que tengan una buena tarde. 

