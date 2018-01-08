WFMY
LIST | School Delays, Closings For Tuesday Due To Winter Weather

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:03 PM. EST January 08, 2018

Here's a list of school systems delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to winter weather. 

To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.

FULL LIST: Closings and Delays on WFMY News 2

ESPAÑOL: LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Martes Debido A Clima Invernal

SCHOOL DELAYS

  • MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday 
  • YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday 
  • CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday 

 

