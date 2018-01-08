LIST | School Delays, Closings For Tuesday Due To Winter Weather

Here's a list of school systems delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to winter weather.
To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.
FULL LIST: Closings and Delays on WFMY News 2
ESPAÑOL: LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Martes Debido A Clima Invernal
SCHOOL DELAYS
- MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday
- YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday
- CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hrs. on Tuesday
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs