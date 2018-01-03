LIST | School Delays For Thursday Due To Cold Weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Piedmont Triad area school districts to delay school for Thursday.
Some counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.
- LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
Due to inclement weather, GCS will open all schools on a two-hour delayed start time tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, 2018, with the exception of the Twilight high school program. Twilight will maintain its normal 2 to 8 p.m. schedule. This means that zero-hour courses and other before-school activities are canceled. Thank you and have a good afternoon.
- DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- THOMASVIlLE CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours both Thursday & Friday
- MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday
Buenas tardes familias de GCS. Debido al mal tiempo, GCS abrirá todas las escuelas dos horas más tarde mañana, jueves, 4 de enero de 2018, con la excepción de la escuela secundaria Twilight. Twilight mantendrá su horario normal de 2 a 8 p.m. Esto significa que cursos de hora-cero y otras actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Gracias y que tengan una buena tarde.
