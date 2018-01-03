LIST | School Delays For Thursday Due To Cold Weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Piedmont Triad area school districts to delay school for Thursday.

Some counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.

Keep checking this list for added school closings or delays:

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

Due to inclement weather, GCS will open all schools on a two-hour delayed start time tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, 2018, with the exception of the Twilight high school program. Twilight will maintain its normal 2 to 8 p.m. schedule. This means that zero-hour courses and other before-school activities are canceled. Thank you and have a good afternoon.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

THOMASVIlLE CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours both Thursday & Friday

MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Thursday

Buenas tardes familias de GCS. Debido al mal tiempo, GCS abrirá todas las escuelas dos horas más tarde mañana, jueves, 4 de enero de 2018, con la excepción de la escuela secundaria Twilight. Twilight mantendrá su horario normal de 2 a 8 p.m. Esto significa que cursos de hora-cero y otras actividades antes de la escuela están canceladas. Gracias y que tengan una buena tarde.

