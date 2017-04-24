WFMY
Little League Park Flooded In Winston-Salem

Trees Down, Power Outages & Wet Roads

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:03 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Several parks have closed in Winston-Salem in Forsyth County due to flooding and that includes some baseball fields.

Check out these pictures of flooding at the Winston-Salem Nationals Little League taken by Rob Boone and Matt Dixson.

The baseball field looks more like a river.

The ballparks are located on Phillips Bridge Road off Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

