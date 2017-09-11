LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Irma Impacts NC

A tree fell along the Billy Graham Parkway at the Tyvola exit ramp (WCNC) (Photo: WCNC)

Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it's not causing serious problems to the Carolinas.

9:00 p.m. - Latest Irma update With Tim Buckley and Terran Kirksey

8:43 p.m. - Irma's path included 4,000 miles over two weeks

#Irma was born on August 30th. It's traveled nearly 4,000 miles over nearly two weeks. Here's its path. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/HcEDPzWuhw — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) September 12, 2017

8:07 p.m. - Nearly 13,000 in Western North Carolina are without power Monday night as remnants of Hurricane Irma began to pass through the area.

8:00 p.m. - Wind is starting to pick up as Irma moves across the Carolinas.

7:50 p.m. - The US went over 11 years between major hurricane landfalls. This year, we've had 2 in 16 days.

The US went over 11 years between major hurricane landfalls. This year, we've had 2 in 16 days. #Irma #Harvey @wfmy pic.twitter.com/WjfFsQ4f2x — Terran Kirksey WFMY (@tkweather) September 11, 2017

7:30 p.m. - Blue Ridge Parkway closes part of Parkway due to possible mudslides.

The following sections are closed in NC:

Asheville Area Parkway Users: The Asheville “commuter zone” of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Craven Gap (MP 377) to Hwy 191/Brevard Rd. (MP 393) is closed

All gates at all sections of Motor Road from the state line, at Milepost 217 south through the Parkway’s southern terminus at Milepost 469.

All visitor facilities including campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitors centers will be closed.

The Pisgah Inn (Milepost 408.6) will remain OPEN via Route 276.

Other Closings Due To Irma

NC Zoo

The North Carolina Zoo will be closed on Thursday, September 12 due to possible damage from tropical storm Irma. The Zoo says its animals are safe and are in secure quarters. They also said, “The safety of the animals, employees, and guests is the main priority of the Zoo at this time.”

Central Carolina Fair

The Central Carolina Fair will be closed on Tuesday, September 12 due to the tropical storm Irma. The fair is expected to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:00 p.m. –10:00 p.m. Wednesday is ‘dollar day’ at the Central Carolina Fair, with $1 admission (regularly $6-$8 for adults) and $1 ride tickets. The Central Carolina Fair fun takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

7:20 p.m. - At least eight deaths in the U.S. are now attributed to Irma, some hit by falling trees or tree limbs and one killed in a storm-related auto accident.

7:15 p.m. - Duke Energy said it has some 4,500 workers in the Carolinas to respond to damaged power lines and outages.

7:00 p.m. - More than 10,000 customers already are without power in North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Irma begins to pass through, according to Duke Energy. Parts of Western North Carolina already were seeing outages Monday evening as rain began to enter the area. Jackson County had the highest number of outages, with more than 5,500 without power. That's about 20 percent of Duke's customers in that county. About 660 residents in Macon County and about 475 in Henderson County were without power. Buncombe County had 360 residents experiencing outages; Haywood County had 140; and Polk County had 215. Small outages also were reported in Mitchell, Rutherford, Swain and Transylvania counties.

The number could increase as heavy rain and strong winds from what is now Tropical Storm Irma travel through WNC.

Duke Energy crews were staged at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Duke Power crews were staged at Charlotte Motor Speedway (WCNC) (Photo: WCNC)

6:45 p.m. - Four evacuees are staying at Greensboro Red Cross Shelter. Volunteers tell me they can take up to 500

6:30 p.m. - Flights being canceled at PTI Airport due to Irma. More than 4,200 U.S. flights scheduled for Monday were canceled by mid-afternoon and more than 9,000 since Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Looks most like flights to & from ATL & Charlotte to @flyfrompti are canceled @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9ZLa83k6N1 — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) September 11, 2017

6:15 p.m. - Winston-Salem's Salvation Army ready to respond to Irma.

Winston-Salem's Salvation Army is responding in a big way to #HurricaineIrma; some folks already in SC, planning to go to FL soon @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xz2D437aaz — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) September 11, 2017

6:00 p.m. - Already one death has been reported in South Carolina.

Police said a man died after a tree limb fell on him while he was cleaning limbs and debris outside of his house in Abbeville County. The National Weather Service said winds in the area were gusting to around 40 mph (65 kph) at the time Saxon was killed.





Irma has also caused lots of flooding in Charleston and Folly Beach in SC

Hurricane Irma Shelters open across NC

