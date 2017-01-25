WFMY
Meteor The Size Of A Bus Comes Close To Earth

Meteors coming so close to earth preview

10News staff , WTSP 4:54 PM. EST January 25, 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - Just a few days ago, a meteor the size of a bus came close to the planet Earth.  It was actually between the Earth and the moon!

Scientists didn’t  even see it coming.  They say that huge rock, bigger than a house, came closer to us than the moon. And, you should know, for you go breathing a sigh relief, that another one is scheduled to do the same thing and just about six days.

 

