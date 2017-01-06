Schools Canceling After School Activities For Friday

Ahead of the Arctic Blast, schools around the state are announcing delays for Thursday. (Photo: File)

Some area schools are canceling after-school activities for Friday due to the winter weather.

Full-List of Snow Closings & Delays

After School Cancelations

Alamance-Burlington Schools: Canceling all after school activities for Friday including afterschool daycare at school sites. All Saturday activities canceled.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools: All after school events today are canceled. School campuses will close by 6 p.m. All weekend events are also canceled.

Davidson County Schools: Davidson County Schools after school and weekend activities canceled.

Randolph County Schools: All after school activities are canceled for Friday and this weekend. After-school daycares in the school system will close by 5 p.m. today.

Davie County Schools: Davie County School campuses are closed and scheduled activities are canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Any evening activities that were scheduled past 6 p.m. are canceled.

Watauga County Schools: K-8 schools dismiss at 12 p.m. Watauga High School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Wilkes County Schools: All after school activities for Friday have been canceled.

Yadkin County Schools: All after school Friday and Saturday activities have been canceled. Out Of School Time will remain open on their regular schedule.

