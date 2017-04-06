Tornado Watch Issued For Alamance County

GREENSBORO, NC - Storms moved through our mountain and foothills region overnight and weakened substantially as they approached the Triad.

However, another set of storms is moving through as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Guilford, Alamance, Stokes, Davidson, Caswell, Rockingham and Randolph Counties Thursday morning. A tornado watch was issued for Alamance County until 1 p.m.

The storms produced high winds and hail for some areas like Yanceyville, Whitsett, Julian and Franklinville.

Forsyth County 911 tweeted that a tree was down on Davis Road in Walkertown.

Location: 5740 DAVIS RD FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 - default DISTRICT: F18 X Str: POGO RD/DYLANWOOD DR — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 6, 2017

The saturated ground and high winds could lead to a few downed trees across central North Carolina later today and tomorrow.

Now we are left with an isolated shower chance and winds building through the day. Expect wind gusts to reach 40mph at times during this afternoon and still in the 30mph range for tomorrow.

High temperatures remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s today.

The sun returns and brings warmer temperatures into the 70's for Sunday and into next week.

Remember to download the WFMY News 2 app and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and wfmynews2.com for all things weather.

Stay connected 24/7: Download the WFMY News 2 App

RELATED: Central North Carolina Radar

Copyright 2017 WFMY