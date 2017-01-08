Snow Angels Spreading Love In The Triad

Snow angel clears couple's driveway. Pic. Nicole Bergemann (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s something special about snow. It’s not only beautiful to look at, but it seems to bring out the best in some people and in very special ways.

We call them, “Snow Angels” those who do random acts of kindness after it snows.

Nicole Bergemann and her husband were shocked after they returned home from being out of town. The couple was away from home during the snow storm.

They pulled up to the driveway to find someone had shoveled all the snow from their driveway and it melted their hearts.

They wanted to share their story as a way to say, ‘thank you’ but also to let their snow angel know their kind act will be paid forward many times in the future.



