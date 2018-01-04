Snow Coats The NC Coast From Lighthouses To Beaches

Currituck Beach Light Station! Courtesy: Meghan Agresto

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s not often the beaches get a winter wonderland with several inches of snow!

Folks along the beaches are enjoying the snow and a lot of sledding fun.

North Topsail Beach got three to five inches of snow. That’s enough for kids to jump on their sleds and also make plenty of snowmen.

Currituck Beach received up to three inches of snow. The Currituck Beach Lighthouse looked beautiful with a coating of snow.

Take a look at several photos taken by the Carolina Beach & Kure Beach Community. It shows icy and snow-covered beaches and walkways. You can check out more on their Facebook page!

Certainly, a special time for winter fun along the beaches!

