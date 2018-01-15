Snow Cream Recipe Is Delish!

Snow cream!

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s a winter time staple – SNOW CREAM!

It’s that time again for another snow and maybe this time around we’ll all be making snow cream, if there’s enough snow on the ground.

If you’ve never tried it’s been described as vanilla ice cream. We think it's delish!

Here's the recipe:

4 cups snow

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

