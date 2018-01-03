SNOW Hits The Piedmont Triad: Road Conditions, Schools, And Forecast

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Snow will move out of the area Wednesday night but freezing temperatures will remain as some of eastern Piedmont has received accumulations.
The snow was a result of a quick-moving storm along the eastern part of the state. It brought a combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds, which will be followed by continued frigid temperatures.
SNOW REPORTS
Some Triad areas have seen a dusting of snow. Higher totals will be in Alamance County where some neighborhoods received several inches of snow.
Flurries and reports of snow accumulations have been reported in Asheboro, Alamance County, Randleman, Greensboro, Coleridge, Graham, and other parts of the Piedmont Triad.
FORECAST
The snow will wind down tonight, and skies will clear out. Lows across the area will dip into the teens and low 20s. Any snow that has fallen will stay frozen on the ground through the night. We will see plenty of sun tomorrow that will help get rid of some of the snow, in spite of highs remaining below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch out for slick spots over the next few days.
SCHOOLS
A number of school districts have reported delays and closings across the Piedmont-Triad.
ROAD CONDITIONS
RANDOLPH & CASWELL COUNTIES
Randolph and Caswell Counties are warning people to stay off the roads as emergency crews have seen dozens of accidents.
ALAMANCE COUNTY
Alamance County road crews pretreated the roads at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. About 25 salt and plow trucks will work through Wednesday night to treat the roads. Emergency crews are asking drivers to stay off the roads.
GUILFORD COUNTY
In Greensboro, road crews for the city have been called back in to salt the roads. The crews will work through the night.
The snow created problems for drivers on Interstate 40/85. The video shows westbound traffic at a crawl around 9:25 p.m.
We've got some snow flurries in Greensboro! VERY light, not sticking at all right now @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cb2V1G8sQN— Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) January 3, 2018
The snow system has already brought heavy snow to parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
It's not sticking, but there is some snow coming down. @WFMY @tkweather @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/9qjBOBjMIp— Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) January 3, 2018
Snow falling a bit harder in Asheboro now. Starting to see a little accumulation on cars and on the roads. Still very light. @WFMY #SnowOn2 pic.twitter.com/tad0ZXV1o1— Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) January 3, 2018
