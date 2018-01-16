‘State Of Emergency' Declared In NC Ahead Of Winter Storm

Gov. Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm.

Gov. Cooper spoke at a news conference while in Winston-Salem on the state’s preparations to get ready for the winter storm.

He said declaring a State of Emergency is critical, “This allows us to deploy essential assets for storm response and recovery as needed.”

Cooper said most of the state will be impacted by the winter storm. He said, “we’re preparing now and we want to urge everyone to do the same.”

Highway Patrol officers will be marking abandoned vehicles across the roadways. They will also check all abandoned vehicles to make sure no one is left there alone in need of help.

Cooper also said, the state will follow the Quick Clearance Policy. It will allow road crews to swiftly clear roads by pushing any vehicles that impede traffic to the shoulder of the highway to make sure the roadway is clear.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has already started to treat roads. They have pretreated roads around the state with more than a million gallons of brine. More than 1,200 crews have been involved in preparations.

“Below freezing temperatures on Wednesday night means we can expect continuous hazardous driving conditions on Thursday morning.”

Gov. Cooper also warned those who don’t have to be on the roads to stay off them.

Cooper visited DOT Maintenance Yards in Yadkin and Forsyth counties where he also thanked crews and first responders for their work.

