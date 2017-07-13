Storm Hits Guilford Co. With Power Outages, Fallen Trees

Trees down in McLeansville (Photo: WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Storms brought down trees and power lines in McLeansville.

An oak tree came crashing down on the property of McLeansville Fire Department. You can see the inside of the tree that was hollow.

Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to parts of Guilford and Alamance Counties hit by the storm.

More than 2,500 people were without power in Guilford County as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

The storm also brought hail and strong wind gusts.

© 2017 WFMY-TV