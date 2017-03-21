WFMY
Close

Storms Hit South Of The Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:57 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Storms moved into south of the Triad including areas in Davidson, Randolph and Montgomery Counties.

Get The Latest WFMY News 2 Weather Alerts 

The storms brought heavy rain including periods of downpours, lightning and also large hail. The Carolinas already got hit with the storm system including places in both South Carolina and also near Charlotte. Several tweets included pictures of hail. The storms also brought reports of golf-ball sized hail in South Carolina. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories