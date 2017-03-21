Storms Hit South Of The Triad

Lightning in Lexington, NC. Pic. Courtesy: Matt Taylor (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Storms moved into south of the Triad including areas in Davidson, Randolph and Montgomery Counties.

The storms brought heavy rain including periods of downpours, lightning and also large hail. The Carolinas already got hit with the storm system including places in both South Carolina and also near Charlotte. Several tweets included pictures of hail. The storms also brought reports of golf-ball sized hail in South Carolina.

@wxbrad 15 minutes of the worst hail I've ever seen in Davidson #CLTStorm pic.twitter.com/d2WxIhPtSV — tina bradley (@ttbradley) March 22, 2017

Hail pictures in Greer are unreal! Keep us posted on what you see tonight but stay safe! … https://t.co/qz25PQApgd pic.twitter.com/LKmYqA6Xkp — Amy Wood 7 News (@TVAmy) March 22, 2017

