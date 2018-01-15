Street By Street: Road Crews Brine Ahead Of Winter Weather

Crews with the City of Greensboro’s Streets Maintenance Division will spread more than 50,000 gallons of brine on major city streets and bridges Wednesday night ahead of the upcoming winter storm. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Road crews across the Piedmont Triad are getting ready once again for the winter weather.

There’s a chance of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday across the state. The Wednesday morning commute will be a concern for areas that receive snow.

Here’s a look at what crews are doing now to get ready for the winter weather:

Greensboro: Field operation crews will begin pre-treating major roads and business areas with salt/brine Monday night. Equipment will be ready to also treat roads on Tuesday.

HAPPENING NOW: @greensborocity crews loading trucks with brine to treat major roadways ahead of possible snow @WFMY pic.twitter.com/tp6IRK7w5o — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 15, 2018

High Point: High Point will bring Monday night but just the main roads. They’ll also have equipment ready for Tuesday to brine.

Winston-Salem: The city will not brine Monday night if it rains. If forecast calls for snow first, they'll brine during the afternoon. Covering city streets, main thoroughfares in the city, then secondary streets that lead to main roads and then residential roads.

Randolph County: Started to brine Monday morning and will continue through the day and Tuesday. It takes two full days to cover the primary roads, interstates and highways.

