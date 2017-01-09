Surry County Man Dies After Exposure To Cold

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Surry County man has died after falling outside of his home.

According to state leaders, the 85-year-old man died from prolonged exposure to the cold after falling outside.

His death marks the second as a result of North Carolina’s winter storm.

Read: Montgomery County Wreck Causes First NC Storm Death

A woman in Montgomery County died after a car she was riding in slid off the road and hit a tree.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY