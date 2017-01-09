Surry County Man Dies After Exposure To Cold

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Surry County man has died after falling outside of his home.
According to state leaders, the 85-year-old man died from prolonged exposure to the cold after falling outside.
His death marks the second as a result of North Carolina’s winter storm.
Read: Montgomery County Wreck Causes First NC Storm Death
A woman in Montgomery County died after a car she was riding in slid off the road and hit a tree.
