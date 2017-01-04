Don't Fall for Those Model Maps: Science Behind the Snow Forecasts

Snow forecast (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The snow craze is here and you’ll see plenty of forecasts all over social media and total predictions that vary from day to day as we get closer to this weather event.

But there’s a reason why it’s so difficult to forecast snow and it comes down to how computer models translate rain to snow.

In order to properly forecast snow, everything needs to be right. It needs to be cold enough, you need to have enough moisture, and you need to get the timing of that right. Computer models have a very hard time figuring it out, and there are multiple crazy maps you'll see with each event.

When you look at rain we don’t typically care if it’s 4 tenths of an inch or 6 tenths of an inch, but when it comes to snow that number is magnified by 10.

The computer models have a really hard time figuring this out.

WFMY News 2’s Meteorologist Tim Buckley explains this with plotting snow totals for Greensboro from a single model 13 times. Each time you see drastically different amounts of snow.

