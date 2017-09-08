Thomasville School Workers Hope Sandbags Will Protect Against Irma Flooding

School workers protect Liberty Drive Elementary School in Thomasville from possible flooding. (Photo: WFMY)

THOMASVILLE, NC -- Some Triad schools are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Irma.

Watch: IRMA: What Can the Triad Expect to See?

Dozens of sandbags have been placed around the doors outside of Liberty Drive Elementary School in Thomasville.

Schools officials say parts of the campus are in a low-lying area which are prone to flooding during big storms.

Another issue school officials are monitoring are the school's drainage systems.

Check It Out: North Carolina's Hurricane Guide: What to do Before, During and After

School custodians have been working this week to clear drains of any debris to help the water flower easier.

Officials say they're monitoring the weather conditions because every school in the city could see some effects from the heavy winds and rain.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

© 2017 WFMY-TV