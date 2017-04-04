Tips On Staying Safe When Severe Weather Hits

(Photo: Cultura Science/Jason Persoff St, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina is preparing for another strong storm system that could impact western parts of the state - so it's important to be prepared!

The American Red Cross has safety tips in case severe weather hits your area.

THUNDERSTORM SAFETY

If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning. Find safe shelter immediately. If thunder roars, go indoors!

As the storm approaches, take shelter in a building.

If you are driving, pull over and park. Stay in the car with the windows closed and turn on your emergency flashers. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside of the vehicle.

If you are inside, unplug appliances and avoid using the telephone or any appliances. Avoid taking a bath or shower, or running water for any other purpose.

If you are caught outside and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground, water, tall, isolated trees and metal objects like fences or bleachers, picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds.

TORNADO SAFETY

BEFORE THE STORM:

Pick a safe room - a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Move items inside that could be picked up by the wind such as lawn furniture, trash cans and hanging plants.

Watch for tornado danger signs such as dark, often greenish clouds, a wall cloud or cloud of debris, large hail, a roaring noise or funnel cloud.

DURING A TORNADO:

Go to an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If you don't have one, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest level with no windows.

Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes. Do not seek shelter in a mobile home. If you can get to a sturdy shelter or vehicle, leave the mobile home immediately and go to the nearest sturdy building. Do not wait until you see the tornado.

If caught outdoors, get to a basement or sturdy shelter. If you can't get to one, get into a vehicle and try to drive to the nearest sturdy building.

If driving, either stay in the car with the seat belt on and put your head down below the windows. Cover your head with your hands and a blanket if possible. Or, if you can get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, get out of the car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.

