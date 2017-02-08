Overnight Storms Could Be Severe for Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- After a warm and pleasant afternoon, things could be changing quickly overnight. A fast moving weather system will bring a period of rain and storms to the Piedmont, and a few could be strong to severe.

This weather system will be developing during the afternoon over Tennessee and Kentucky. It will be moving toward North Carolina after sunset. We'll stay dry through sunset, and just beyond here in the Piedmont but by the evening hours we'll need to watch the radar.

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will be forming by 8 p.m. over the mountains, and start to head farther east. Our time-frame to see storms in our area will be between 9 p.m. in the west to 3 a.m. in the east.

Storms Possible Tonight MIDDAY UPDATE: Tracking storms tonight, a few of which could be strong to severe. Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Not all of us will see storms, this is just a possibility that we'll need to watch for tonight. Any storms that are able to form could produce some damaging wind gusts. That is the main threat we're watching. However, we can't completely rule out some hail, or even an isolated tornado -- although that's a low threat.

The system will quickly exit after 3 a.m., with drier, colder air rushing in for Thursday, which will be a very windy day.

Copyright 2017 WFMY