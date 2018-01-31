Tracking Two Chances for Wintry Weather in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- Two different weather systems are heading our way. One has a very low chance to bring winter weather; the other, a much higher chance.

The first system we're tracking arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. A cold front will be moving our way. We'll be quite warm ahead of it, with temperatures well into the 50s during the day.

Rain will begin Thursday night across the area, and temperatures will start to fall. There is a small chance that after midnight this rain could change into some snow showers for a brief time. This is not very likely, and even if it happened, isn't likely to bring major problems. Still, it's worth watching.

The next system is much bigger, and will head our way on Sunday. We'll be dry early Sunday morning, but precipitation will start to move into the Carolinas after sunrise. There are still many questions with this system: Will we see wintry precipitation? How much? Will it stick?

The most likely scenario right now, is that a wintry mix will start Sunday morning. This would continue for a few hours, and then change over to all rain as temperatures warm through the middle of the day. This could make for some messy travel for the morning hours, impacting church services.

We'll learn more in the days ahead about this complicated system. Stay tuned to the WFMY Weather Team for updates.

